Two teens arrested for Philippi East massacre

Respite may finally come for grieving family members gripped by fear after the murders of five young men in Philippi East, Cape Town, last week.

This is after detectives, supported by the public order police reserve unit, swooped on a residence in Delft on Monday afternoon and arrested two teenagers on murder charges.

Sive Thomas and four of his friends were in a house in Block 4, Philippi East, on Tuesday last week when they were killed by seven gunmen. His family said they are too afraid to sleep at home following the attack.

Community members told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE at the time that Thomas and his friends were robbed of their phones after returning from work.