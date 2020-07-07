R1.5bn budget cut to electrification of SA homes after Covid-19 adjustment

MPs have slammed a proposed R1.5bn budget cut aimed at the department of energy and mineral resources' programme for household electrification.

The cuts were presented on Tuesday to the energy and mineral resources portfolio committee by the department's chief financial officer, Yvonne Chetty, in an adjusted budget.

The adjustments were made as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which led to finance minister Tito Mboweni tabling a new budget last month.

The cuts left MPs questioning their rationale as they will affect provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

MPs from across party lines were unanimous in their criticism of the cuts, which will see a number of South Africans waiting longer for their homes to be electrified.

The cuts are proposed for the department's integrated national electrification programme (Inep), run by Eskom and municipalities.