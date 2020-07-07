South Africa

Manhunt on after one guard stopped eight armed 'robbers'

07 July 2020 - 17:30
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
A security guard prevented eight men from robbing a popular retail store in Mpumalanga.
The Mpumalanga police are searching for eight suspects after an attempted robbery of USave supermarket at Pienaar near White River on Monday evening.

According to the police eight men stormed into the business premises and tried to tie down a security guard on site but he managed to run on foot and shot one of the suspects during the chase.

“It is alleged that about eight suspects attacked the  security guard. Seven of the suspects armed with pistols and one with a pump gun but the security managed to break loose and ran towards the main road," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi explained.

"As the security guard was running, he afforded to fire some shots towards his chasers, hitting one suspect."

Hlathi said that distracted the suspects from their main mission as they picked their shot colleague and fled the scene without any further incident.

“We are asking the community to assist us to apprehend the suspects, one of whom we understand is injured.”

Hlathi said anyone with information may contact Warrant officer Steven Mashile at 082 469 1566.

