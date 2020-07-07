Court orders insurer to pay losses incurred by restaurant during lockdown

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has welcomed the judgment of the Western Cape high court in which it compelled insurance company Guardrisk to honour the Covid-19 business interruption insurance claims of Cafe Chameleon, a Cape restaurant.

ICA is a specialist public loss adjustment firm championing the cause of 500 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in their battle to get large insurers to pay "business interruption" insurance claims.

ICA said so far insurers have been rejecting claims, even though they have extension cover for infectious and notifiable diseases, saying these policies were never meant to cover pandemics.

“This is a significant win for the tourism and hospitality sector. While there is no doubt this is precedent setting, we expect the judgment to be appealed, so it is still a long way from payment," ICA's CEO Ryan Woolley said.

Woolley said of critical importance was the fact that judge Andre le Grange, in his judgment passed on June 26, rejected Guardrisk's argument that the losses suffered by Cafe Chameleon were due to the lockdown, and not the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cafe Chameleon went to court seeking, on an urgent basis, an order that Guardrisk was obliged to indemnify the restaurant for the loss suffered as a result of the interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant promulgation and enforcement of regulations.