Cleaning company fined R250,000 for Sassa tender collusion

Quintax Cleaning Services has agreed to pay a fine of more than R250,000 for colluding with another firm to fix prices in a tender for the SA Security Agency (Sassa).

The Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday the tender for cleaning services was awarded to Quintax in 2016.

"In terms of the consent agreement entered into with the Competition Commission, Quintax will pay an administrative penalty [a fine] totalling R250,305.

"Quintax also agrees to implement a competition law compliance programme, among others," the tribunal said in a statement.

The tribunal said Quintax was the second company involved in the matter.

"Greensweep Consortium (Pty) Ltd earlier admitted it had tendered collusively with Quintax in relation to the tender.

"It agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R40,300. Its consent agreement with the commission was confirmed as an order of the tribunal in May 2019."