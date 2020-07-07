South Africa

Bodies found dumped near Bloemfontein military base

By Naledi Shange - 07 July 2020 - 11:08
The bodies of two men have been found near a military base in Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two bodies were found dumped near a military base in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday, said ER24 paramedics who had been summoned to the scene by police.

“On arrival, medics found the body of a man lying some distance in the veld. Unfortunately, the man had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” ER24 said.

“While medics were busy with the first deceased, the body of a second man was found a short distance away,” it said.

He too had been dead for some time.

The cause of their deaths is being investigated.

