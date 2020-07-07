Alleged house robbers arrested on Durban highway after shoot-out with police
Three men, believed to have committed a house robbery on Tuesday, have been arrested after a shoot-out with police on the M7 highway, south of Durban.
According to sources on scene, police received information about three men driving a white Toyota Etios who had committed a house robbery.
Three house robbers have been arrested on the M7 in Durban following a shootout with police. Sources on the scene say the robbers opened fire on police who retaliated. The driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned. A portion of the M7 has been closed @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jWdsUQb6N5— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 7, 2020
Police spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The wanted men are alleged to have opened fire on police, who retaliated. The driver lost control of the vehicle just before the N2 off-ramp and the vehicle overturned.
Members of the police and metro police cordoned off a portion of the M7 highway and the three alleged robbers were treated by paramedics before being arrested at the scene.
Police did not immediately respond to queries.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.