Truck torched and roads blocked as KZN protests over water intensify

In a statement, the King Cetshwayo District Municipality (KCDM) said the violence and incidents of vandalism stemmed from the community's dissatisfaction over the supply of water.

It said the protest had been ongoing for the past three days, and alleged that vandalism and sabotage by employees of a previous contractor had exacerbated the challenge of service delivery.

"The municipality had for 17 years (from 2003) outsourced water services for the rural areas and some small towns of the Umfolozi municipality, Umlalazi municipality, Mthonjaneni municipality and Nkandla municipality, to WSSA. The contract was deemed to be unlawful and was criticised by the auditor-general. As an act of good governance, it was necessary to seek a new service agent."

The municipality said it undertook a phased-out approach for 12 months, ending June 30 2020, to minimise service delivery disruptions.

"Umgeni Water Board, a state entity, was engaged from July 1 2020 to provide the water support services while the municipality looks forward to building internal capacity. This was done within the ambits of government legislation as the water board is an organ of state."