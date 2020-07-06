Students yet to receive laptops, data

University of Fort Hare students are uncertain about their future as some have not yet received the promised data, laptops, let alone online classes. The students said the institution was mum on the issue and the catch-up programme.

Onelisa Mgoqi, 26, a final year accounting student said she had hoped to start working this year.

"We have not had any online classes, it seems as if there is no catch-up plan from the management. I become very stressed when I think I will not be able to graduate this year because of an administration issue from our institution," she said.

Mgoqi said they only had two weeks of learning at the beginning of the year which was followed by a month-long protest which was about students who were financially excluded.

"As things were getting to order, the country had a national lockdown. In May, we were told that we will only be getting our laptops at the end of July. Some students meant to graduate in September will not be able to because there has been no teaching," she said.

Another student, Mzukiseni Ngxabani, 20, a second-year student in business management, said the first quarter has been depressing.