NSFAS to pay students at colleges directly.

Dealing with rude cashiers and having an unreliable e-wallet system were some of the challenges faced by beneficiaries of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) at public technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

However, that will soon be a thing of the past as of next year the scheme will migrate students from all public TVET colleges who receive their allowances through NSFAS e-wallet and institutional disbursement services to a direct payment system which will see allowances paid directly to their bank account.

Several students said the NSFAS e-wallet system was a nightmare.

Lerato Marokoane, 19, a first year student at Gert Sibande FET College Evander campus, said the banking system would be a relief for the students.

"It was very difficult to cash up the money as we had to deal with rude cashiers at shops that are recommended by NSFAS. At times it was a struggle to get money to buy food as they will tell you there was no money in their tills. Having money deposited into our bank accounts means that I will not struggle with transport money because at this stage we have to wait before we can get our allowances."