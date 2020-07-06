Eskom to cut power to Northern Cape municipalities over non-payment

Power utility Eskom warned on Monday that it would cut off electricity to four Northern Cape municipalities from Wednesday evening.

It said the power cuts are because of "non-payment".

The four were identified as:

Tsantsabane municipality, based in Postmasburg;

Magareng municipality, based in Warrenton;

Richtersveld municipality, based in Port Nolloth; and

Khai-Ma, based in Pofadder.

"Electricity will be off from 6am to 8pm every day until the municipalities remedy the situation," Eskom said on Twitter.

- Staff Reporter