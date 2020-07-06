Eskom to cut power to Northern Cape municipalities over non-payment
Power utility Eskom warned on Monday that it would cut off electricity to four Northern Cape municipalities from Wednesday evening.
It said the power cuts are because of "non-payment".
The four were identified as:
- Tsantsabane municipality, based in Postmasburg;
- Magareng municipality, based in Warrenton;
- Richtersveld municipality, based in Port Nolloth; and
- Khai-Ma, based in Pofadder.
"Electricity will be off from 6am to 8pm every day until the municipalities remedy the situation," Eskom said on Twitter.
- Staff Reporter
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.