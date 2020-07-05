Search under way for missing Cape Town angler

A search is under way for a 35-year-old angler who went missing at the weekend while fishing with his family in Gordons Bay, Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn, said that Nadeem Kellerman, from Mitchells Plain, was last seen fishing about 100m away from his cousin.

“Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised.”