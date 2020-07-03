Gandhi institute reeling from theft of 29 computers

Police are investigating the theft of 29 computers from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Education and Information Technology in Phoenix, north of Durban.

In a statement on Wednesday, the institute's Kidhar Ramgobin said that they were saddened by the break-in and theft of computers which have helped countless people in the community.

“It is sad for both the community benefiting from this service as well as for us who spent over half a million rands donated by the government of India to build this facility,” said the institution.

The Phoenix settlement is a legacy project established by Mahatma Gandhi in the early 1900s. In 1985, during riots, the settlement was badly damaged and thousands of people settled there, in what is now known as Bhambayi.

“Sadly too, the computers taken would serve little purpose to those who have taken them away but through their vandalism they have now deprived the [Bhambayi] community of an important facility,” it added.

It is alleged that in the early hours of June 23, a group of men forced their way into the facility holding a security guard at gunpoint while they opened the gate to allow for a white vehicle to drive in and load the computers.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police were investigating a case of robbery.