Restaurants still feeling the pinch

Restaurant owners are still struggling to keep up with expenses even though they have now been allowed to operate.

Sowetan visited Maboneng Precinct in downtown Johannesburg and Vilakazi Street in Soweto, to see how the areas had transformed since the government allowed restaurant sit-ins.

After two months of looking like a ghost town, the buzz at Maboneng is starting to pick up. However, most restaurants remained empty with just a few customers coming in to pick up take-aways.

For most owners who spoke to Sowetan, complying with the lockdown regulations was not a problem; making money was the big issue.

Ntobeko Zakwe, co-owner of Shap Braai, said it took him and his staff a week to prepare for their reopening.

"Business is still very low but we cannot complain because it is better than sitting at home. We are swimming in debt. We are still trying to recover from all the losses of the early stages of the lockdown.

"We need to pay rent, there is no subsidy for it. We have to buy stock and pay salaries. We are running on negative."

When the lockdown began, Zakwe and his co-owner Livhuwani Manavhela started preparing meals and utilising an app for deliveries and pick-ups. But this was still not enough to cover all their costs. They were forced to pay their employees between 50% and 80% of their salaries. A total of 11 workers lost their jobs.