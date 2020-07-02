Gauteng infections surpass 45,000 with 244 deaths
Covid-19 was contracted by another 3,063 people, while 28 more succumbed to the illness over the past 24 hours in Gauteng.
The cumulative number of infections had reached 45,944, the provincial department of health said on Thursday.
There have been 12,957 recoveries and 244 deaths.
Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 30,788 people had been traced after coming into contact with confirmed positive cases and just more than 20,000 had been cleared after two weeks of monitoring.
Kekana said the numbers of patients being treated in public and private hospitals in the province had increased to 3,091 - an increase of 110 overnight.
A breakdown showed that:
- Johannesburg had 22,388 cases, 125 deaths and 7,328 recoveries;
- Ekurhuleni had 9,845 cases, 40 deaths and 2,901 recoveries;
- Tshwane had 7,235 cases 37 deaths and 1,707 recoveries.
Johanneburg South, Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen were among the hardest-hit areas.
Kekana said 1,805 cases remained unallocated to districts.
"Unallocated cases in the district breakdown refer to confirmed cases in Gauteng that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province. The unallocated cases reflected in the subdistrict breakdown refer to cases confirmed in that district but [which] have not been allocated to a subdistrict.
"Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.