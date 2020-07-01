Three-year-old shot with rubber bullets during scuffle between police and tavern patrons.

A three-year-old child and an elderly man were shot with rubber bullets when tavern patrons tried to stop police from arresting a woman who was selling alcohol.

According to the Mpumalanga police, the incident happened on Sunday at Weltevrede outside Siyabuswa, where the police were trying to stop the sale of alcohol on Sunday and the tavern patrons started being aggressive, leaving the police with no choice but to defend themselves.

Spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police, Brig Leonard Hlathi said after arresting the 43-year-old woman who was selling the alcohol, the patrons halted the confiscation of the alcohol.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, has strongly condemned an incident of violence and obstructing police from executing their duties. The incident occurred on Sunday 28 June 2020, when members were arresting a 43-year-old woman for contravening the Disaster Management Regulations by selling liquor on Sunday.