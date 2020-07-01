Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case postponed to December

Modise’s farm was littered with the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other dead animals‚ including geese‚ ducks‚ sheep and goats. More than 100 pigs‚ sheep‚ chickens and goats were found without food and water.

On Wednesday, Modise was called to give reasons for her failure to appear in court in March. According to AfriForum, the court found that her reasons for not appearing in court - which were related to the government having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - were sufficient.

“AfriForum welcomes the fact that a date for prosecution has now at long last been determined, but we will not allow the accused to have this hearing being turned into a racial issue. The legal system is supposed to be colourblind. No one is above the law, not even the speaker of parliament,” said Andrew Leask, the unit's chief investigator.

“AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is looking forward to finally begin with the hearing so that Modise can be held accountable for this barbarous case of animal cruelty.”