Teacher, 25, strangled to death in her home

A 25-year-old North West teacher has been found dead in her home, the provincial department of education said.

Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the woman was allegedly strangled on Monday at a village near Rustenburg.

Malindi said due to sensitivity around the matter, the family have asked that her name not be made public.

The teacher was originally from a village near Mafikeng.

She obtained her degree in 2018 from the North West University, Mafikeng campus, and started teaching life science at a secondary school last year.