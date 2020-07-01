Four Mpumalanga police stations closed after staff members test positive for Covid-19

Four police stations have been closed in Mpumalanga after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Mpumalanga police, Middelburg detectives section, Ermelo Police Station and the Piet Retief Police Station have been temporarily closed.

“The Middelburg’s detectives units have been temporarily closed as one member tested positive for the coronavirus. Charles Cilliers Police Station in Secunda has also been temporarily close after one member tested positive too.

The Ermelo Police Station has been temporarily closed after one member tested positive for the virus. Again the Ermelo Local Crime Records Center has been temporarily closed after one member contracted the virus.

The Piet Retief Police Station has also been temporarily closed as one member in the administration tested positive for Covid-19,” Hlathi said.

Hlathi also said the Mhala Police Station in Bushbuckridge, which was closed last week after one member tested positive for the virus, has resumed function on Wednesday after decontamination and cleaning the area.

Hlathi also said the Piet Retief Police Station telephone lines will also not be working until the area is safe for opening.

“To access the Piet Retief Police Station, the community can call (017) 824 2702 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the Cluster Office, 1 Kruger Street Mkhondo. The office is situated a few meters from Sassa offices which are not far from the police station for the convince of the community."

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from the office of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit premises which are around the corner from the police station at De Clerq Street.

"The community can in the interim call the following numbers for emergencies and complaints: (017) 819 2673/4/5/6 or (017) 819 2712. In as far as the CR&CSM, Captains Conrad Mortlock can be reached at 0763003481 and Amos Maseko at 0795126032.” said Hlathi.

Hlathi said all the police stations which are closed due to members testing positive for the coronavirus are going to be fumigated and when the time is right for reopening the public will be informed.