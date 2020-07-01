ANC staff not paid their salaries for a second time

ANC employees are again facing uncertainty about their finances after the party failed to pay their June salaries.

The salaries were meant to be paid yesterday after the party failed to meet its obligations to pay its workers last week.

Payday for ANC employees is the 25th of every month.

However, two letters sent to staff by ANC general manager, Febe Potgieter, confirm they should only expect their salaries next week. No explanation is given about the delayed payments.

In December last year, it emerged that the party's employees were paid only after Christmas as it was battling with finances.

Last Tuesday, Potgieter promised employees would receive their salaries yesterday.