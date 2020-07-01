ANC staff not paid their salaries for a second time
ANC employees are again facing uncertainty about their finances after the party failed to pay their June salaries.
The salaries were meant to be paid yesterday after the party failed to meet its obligations to pay its workers last week.
Payday for ANC employees is the 25th of every month.
However, two letters sent to staff by ANC general manager, Febe Potgieter, confirm they should only expect their salaries next week. No explanation is given about the delayed payments.
In December last year, it emerged that the party's employees were paid only after Christmas as it was battling with finances.
Last Tuesday, Potgieter promised employees would receive their salaries yesterday.
"Hope this finds you well, and that you are keeping safe. On behalf of the treasurer general, comrade Paul Mashatile, this is to urgently advise that salaries will not be paid on the 25th of this month as per the practice, but will be paid on June 30 2020.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes, and urge you to make the necessary arrangements with your banks and creditors.
"Comrade Paul Mashatile unfortunately lost his mother yesterday, so we extend condolences to him and his family in this difficult time.
"Kindly note that we are approaching the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in many of the hotspots in the country. We therefore urge you to be extra careful: wash hands, only go out for essential business, wear your mask, and keep social distance."
Potgieter sent another letter yesterday informing the employees about a further payment delay.
"We regret to inform you that the June salaries will be further delayed and will only be paid, by latest, July 6 2020 . Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience this causes. Do accept that this is not intentional, but as a result of the national crisis in the country," it reads.
The letter was copied to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte and to Mashatile. Potgieter yesterday declined to comment on the matter, saying salary issues were confidential.
Duarte confirmed the delays in the payment. "The matter of salaries for ANC staff members is receiving attention from the treasurer-general, comrade Paul Mashatile. Staff members have been duly informed of the delay in this regard, including [the] day when salaries will be paid."
Mashatile could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print yesterday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.