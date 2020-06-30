South Africa in talks with India's Macleods to set up HIV drug maker.

South Africa is in partnership talks with India's Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd to set up a state-owned company to make and sell HIV drugs in the local market, industry officials said.

South Africa has one of the highest number of HIV patients in the world, with 5 million infected people. The new firm would make ARVs, or antiretrovirals, to help supply what is the world's largest ARV treatment programme.

Dave Nicholls, board chairman at the state nuclear research and enrichment agency Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA), told Reuters that Ketlaphela Pharmaceuticals, a unit of NECSA's subsidiary Pelchem, was in discussions with Macleods.