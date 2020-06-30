Mpumalanga hospital and clinic staff test positive for Covid-19

The provincial health department said on Tuesday that affected staff were already in isolation.

“The hospital will, however, continue to operate under strict supervision. The theatre has temporarily been closed and only emergency operations will be conducted,” said the office of health MEC Sasekani Manzini.

A clinic in Emalahleni (Witbank) was also closed on Tuesday.

“The department closed the Siphosensimbi Community Health Centre [CHC] after six staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The facility is being decontaminated.

“The community is requested to use Empumelelweni CHC.”

Tracing teams have been deployed to locate patients and staff who were exposed to those who tested positive, added the MEC's office.