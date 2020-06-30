Mixed feelings over taxis operating at full capacity

Commuters are scared of the possibility of getting infected with the coronavirus after taxis began loading at full capacity and resumed inter-provincial travel yesterday.

Long distance taxis began transporting passengers as early as 5am, most at 100% full capacity, defying government's lockdown regulations.

Commuters at Bara Taxi Rank in Diepkloof, Soweto, said they faced a double-edged sword regarding the taxi industry's decision to do away with loading passengers at 70% capacity.

"I am happy that taxi drivers won't be striking anymore. I didn't go to work last week because there were no taxis. But I am also a bit scared because you don't know who has this virus and if you'll catch it," Nthabiseng Mokoena said.

On the other hand, taxi operators who have not been able to work for three months were relieved.

"We chose to put our taxis on the road because we are hungry and [transport minister Fikile] Mbalula is giving us the runaround. We are tired. Banks want their money and have started repossessing taxis. We do not have an option now." said Thabo Gumede, a taxi owner at the Wanderers Street rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gumede owns taxis which travel between Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.