South Africa

Suspect in brutal murder of woman and daughter abandons bail bid

By ARON HYMAN - 29 June 2020 - 15:22
Altecia Kortje and her daughter were fatally stabbed in Cape Town earlier this month.
Altecia Kortje and her daughter were fatally stabbed in Cape Town earlier this month.
Image: Supplied

A man accused of stabbing a mother and daughter to death abandoned his bail application in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday.

Ryan Kyle Smith allegedly killed Altecia Kortje, 27, and seven-year-old Raynecia on June 12 in Belhar, Cape Town.

Smith was expected to apply for bail on Monday but decided not to proceed with the application. The case was postponed until September 25.

The public protector was asked to investigate claims that Kortje had tried to get a protection order before her death but was turned away by a court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named the mother and child - among other victims of gender-based violence - when he told the nation that violence was being unleashed on women and children in the country with a brutality that defied comprehension.

“These rapists and killers walk among us. They are in our communities. They are our fathers, our brothers, our sons and our friends - violent men with utterly no regard for the sanctity of human life,” he said.

A suspect and a call for help: Inside the murders of Altecia & Raynecia Kortje

The murders of a Cape Town mother and her daughter are one of the many recent incidents that continue to shake South Africans and reignite calls for ...
News
1 week ago

'No bail,' demand protesters as man accused of killing a Cape Town mother, her daughter appears

Kyle Smith, who is accused of killing a Cape Town mother and her daughter, has told the court that that he has a clean record
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X