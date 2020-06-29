South Africa

Six months in, worst of the pandemic 'is yet to come', warns WHO

By AFP - 29 June 2020 - 19:33
As cases continue to climb around the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday that the Covid-19 pandemic is "not even close to being over".
Six months since the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is still far from over, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Monday, warning that "the worst is yet to come".

Reaching the half-year milestone just as the death toll surpassed 500,000 and the number of confirmed infections topped 10 million, the WHO said it was a moment to recommit to the fight to save lives.

"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world - and our lives - would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives, but the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.

"Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.

"We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul. We will need even greater stores of resilience, patience, humility and generosity in the months ahead.

"We have already lost so much - but we cannot lose hope."

Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus.

In an atmosphere of global political division and fractures on a national level, "the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that," he said.

"With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."

