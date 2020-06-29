Six months in, worst of the pandemic 'is yet to come', warns WHO

Six months since the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is still far from over, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Monday, warning that "the worst is yet to come".

Reaching the half-year milestone just as the death toll surpassed 500,000 and the number of confirmed infections topped 10 million, the WHO said it was a moment to recommit to the fight to save lives.

"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world - and our lives - would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.