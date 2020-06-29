Relief for passengers as inter-provincial taxis start operating again

Inter provincial passengers have expressed relief to finally be able to go back to their different home lands as taxis become operational.

In Ekurhuleni, one of the biggest interprovincial ranks based in Daveyton began boarding passengers this morning. Rank master Thulani Ngomane said two taxis had already left transporting 10 passengers each.

"We have began moving our people and we feel relieved to be at their service with their safety our hands,"said Ngomane. Ngomane said the rank service passengers going to Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, Malelane, Thohoyandou and other areas in Giyani in Limpopo province. We also have not raised our boarding fees, we are charging R 300 on single trips and we will remain on that price," he said.

Ngomane said they understood that passengers have to face retrenchments and salary cuts with some being unemployed.

Ngomane said they are complying with the regulations and all passengers are required to have their masks on all the time.

"We also have sanitisers in all our vehicles for constant sanitising of the drives and passengers," he said. Ngomane also said the passengers will be washing their hands on all half way stops and using sanitisers. "We also encourage passengers to practice caution and carry their own sanitisers and also open windows on the road."

One of the passengers, Eunice Mbatha, who was found boarding a taxi to Mpumalanga, said she could not wait to get home.