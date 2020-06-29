South Africa

Popular comedian Soli Philander appears in court after 'moering' incident

By ARON HYMAN - 29 June 2020 - 21:15
Comedian and actor Soli Philander faces assault charges after admitting to attacking The Marion chairperson Peter Agulhas and calling him a pedophile.
Comedian and actor Soli Philander faces assault charges after admitting to attacking The Marion chairperson Peter Agulhas and calling him a pedophile.
Image: Soli Philander/Facebook

Comedian and actor Soli Philander appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday amid a battle with the Marion Institute educare centre.

Philander admitted on East Coast Radio that he “moered” the institute's chairperson Peter Agulhas during a confrontation at the weekend following months of disputes between members of the District Six community and Agulhas over the use of the institute’s building in Chapel Street.

Philander faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and damage to property. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

“His case has been remanded to September 4 for further investigation. He is out on warning,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Philander went on the East Coast Radio breakfast show on Monday morning and admitted to assaulting Agulhas.

“He came for me and I moered him,” said Philander.

He continued making various claims about Agulhas, which were denied by his lawyer Bradley Jones.  

