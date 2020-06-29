Interprovincial leisure travel not allowed: tourism department

"In the strictest terms, leisure tourism remains closed and most activities, experiences and attractions (sports, cultural, beach, group hiking, spectator events) which constitute our leisure tourism - which would trigger provincial travel and demand for overnight accommodation - remain prohibited under level 3," she said.

"Domestic business air travel for permitted activities, accommodation and interprovincial travel has been gradually opening up as certain aspects of the economy and social activities (funerals, school with hostels) opened up.

"This has generally increased travel between provinces and [caused] an increase in hotel bed demands.

"This clearly demonstrates that indeed leisure tourism remains primarily restricted."

She added that any interpretation of the regulations to mean a free-for-all opening of the leisure tourism industry - particularly interprovincial travel and wholesale accommodation and hospitality services - was misleading.