South Africa

Covid-19 test kits dumped on side of N2 between East London and King William’s Town

By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 June 2020 - 15:39
The Eastern Cape health department and NHLS are investigating the discovery of Covid-19 test kits found dumped on the side of the N2 between King William's Town and East London. Stock photo.
The Eastern Cape health department and NHLS are investigating the discovery of Covid-19 test kits found dumped on the side of the N2 between King William's Town and East London. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Covid-19 test kits, one labelled for Grey Provincial Hospital in King William’s Town, were found dumped on the side of the N2 between East London and King William’s Town on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the matter was being investigated by the department, as well as the National Health Laboratory Services, reports HeraldLIVE.

Kupelo said a statement on the matter would be released later on Monday.

He was unable to say at this stage exactly how many test kits had been dumped or why.

This is a developing story.

Rustenburg council hit by Covid-19

The Rustenburg local municipality has been hit hard by Covid-19 cases in its leadership after two MMCs tested positive.
News
7 hours ago

Covid-19 cases double in KZN schools in a week

The reported Covid-19 cases in schools increased last week to 187, of which 139 are teachers and 37 pupils
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X