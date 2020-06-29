Courier fingered after Covid-19 test kits found dumped in Eastern Cape

Investigations are under way into how hundreds of Covid-19 test kits — all marked as urgent — were dumped on the side of a national road in the Eastern Cape.

It is believed that the samples were on their way to Port Elizabeth from East London for testing, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported.

According to news reports, a jogger came across close to 500 coronavirus tests while running along the N2 near Mdantsane, in East London, on Tuesday last week.

The Eastern Cape has suffered an extreme backlog in testing, with some people claiming they have had to wait up to a month for their results.

According to an eNCA reporter who was on the scene on Monday, where many of the kits could still be seen strewn about the bushy area and lying in puddles of water, most of the samples were marked as having been taken on June 23 — the same day the jogger found them.