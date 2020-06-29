Business donates water tanks after conman scam

Waking up at dawn to try and beat long queues to fetch water will soon be a thing of the past for residents of Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

A Pretoria-based company has donated eight 5,000l water tanks following a story Sowetan published, highlighting the community's plight.

This was after a man posing as an employee from the department of water and sanitation told residents to build water tank stands as the department had allegedly planned to provide them with tanks.

Residents forked out money but the man then disappeared into thin air.

The department said it did not know him.

Thanks to Eco Tanks, residents will now have better access to water.