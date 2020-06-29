AfriForum vs Panyaza Lesufi: here is what you need to know

AfriForum has filed a defamation suit against Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This comes after Lesufi claimed during a televised interview last year that the lobby group was trying to “assassinate” him.

Here is what you need to know.

The allegations

Last year, during a departmental press conference about school placements for 2020, Lesufi accused the lobby group of trying to assassinate him.

He also alleged his family was targeted by the group.

At the time that AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel denied the allegations, and said the group would be going for Lesufi's “bank account by suing him for defamation”.