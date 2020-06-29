Acsa welcomes reopening of three more airports for business travel

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has welcomed Monday's announcement by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that three more airports will be opened for business travel from July 1: Port Elizabeth, Upington and Bloemfontein.

Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme said managers and staff of the airports had been preparing and would have all the required measures in place by Wednesday.

“Airport management and staff have been getting ready for this moment for a few weeks now. They have implemented the extensive physical measures that are required by the regulations. Airport staff have been trained and are ready to activate the new procedures,” he said.

Peme said Acsa was aware of the role that regional airports play in connecting the economy across provinces. “We are therefore very much looking forward to playing our role in supporting the national efforts to reconnect, recover and rebuild economic activity,” he said.