Emergency water tanks and sanitation for Eastern Cape schools

Water tanks holding thousands of litres of water are being installed in deprived Eastern Cape schools as part of an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the cash-strapped province.

More than 1,500 schools were earmarked to receive the 5,000l tanks as a temporary sanitation measure led by the province’s education departments, said provincial education superintendent-general Themba Kojana.

“We recognise that these temporary solutions do not address the longer term needs of learners and educators,” Kojana said, “[but] it is the best course of action we are able to take to address immediate needs in light of insurmountable budget constraints.”