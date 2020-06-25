Thousands apply for online grade 1 school admissions

Two days after the opening of admissions online applications for grade 1, the Gauteng department of education has recorded about 68,000 applications.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department experienced problems with the OTP feature that was introduced as an added security feature.

“That feature was overwritten and so it has been cancelled. It must also be noted that the identity verification was a challenge in the first few minutes but that was quickly sorted. There were also parents who received messages confirming their applications with blank reference numbers but that has also been resolved as well,” Mabona said.

He added that there was a delay in address validation due to the high volume of applications.

Mabona said the application system was a data free system.

Online applications will close on July 25. The department said parents of all pupils who are currently in grade R must apply for the admission of their children for the 2021 academic year. This can be done through logging on to the Gauteng department of education’s admission online application platform at www.gdeadmissions.gov.za