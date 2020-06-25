No high school places for thousands of Cape Town pupils in 2021

Earlier this month thousands of parents in Cape Town received notification from the Western Cape department of education that their child had not been granted a grade 8 place in any of up to five schools they had applied to, as all the schools were “over-subscribed”.

One of these parents is Melissa Harris, a primary school teacher living in Sunningdale who said she had applied to four schools but her son did not get a place at any of them. The reason, in all cases, was over-subscription.

She said this was despite her son’s current primary school being in the feeder area for two of the high schools.

“His primary school teachers and coaches are absolutely gobsmacked that he didn’t get in. It’s insane.”

Though she applied to several high schools in her area, Natalie Hiebner, a single mother living in Kenilworth, also did not manage to get a place for her son. His godparents stepped up and paid for him to attend a private school. But the cost is not sustainable and she hopes to find a place for him in a public school from grade 9.

One principal at a popular Cape Town public high school, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said the school had received more than 1,000 grade 8 applications this year. He said it was heartbreaking to turn away so many promising pupils but there was simply not enough space.

Wynberg Boys' High School and Wynberg Girls' High School have sent notifications to parents whose applications were unsuccessful, asking if they would be interested in their children attending a new online school next year.

The notice says the schools are assessing the demand for an “independent coeducational institution affiliated” to the schools, offering an internationally registered and accredited online curriculum.

The notice invites parents to fill in a survey to gauge interest, and states that the closing of schools due to Covid-19 has “necessitated online schooling at an unprecedented scale”.

“Teachers developed new skills and many parents and students have reported this style of teaching and learning to be to their liking.”

Wynberg Boys' High principal Jan de Waal said the response had been overwhelmingly positive. But he cautioned that the online school would not be run by Wynberg Boys or Girls high schools, but would be independent, though affiliated.

Mauchline said parents of children who had not received places in school “must remain calm”.

“It is important to understand that the process is not complete. Once parents who have received offers of a place have accepted these, the department and schools will have a better idea of where there are still spaces available.”

Mauchline said schools could still accept pupils who have asked to be placed on waiting lists. Parents could also apply to the school governing body for the application to be reconsidered.

Should they still not be placed, the department has a duty to find them a school in which they can continue their education.