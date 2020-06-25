Cash-strapped South Africans could become gambling addicts: expert

A clinical psychologist has warned that the opening of casinos could see cash-strapped people turning to gambling for a quick solution to their money woes.

Samukelisiwe Mthembu, who works at a specialist clinic dealing with eating disorders, gambling and drug addictions, among others, says gambling could threaten the already tentative food security of families.

When fuelled by alcohol, gambling could increase arguments that could spiral into gender-based violence, she added.

“During the toughest periods of lockdown, there was a marked increase in the number of new betters online, although the size of bets remained small. However, when it came to engaged gamblers, 64% increased either the amount of time or the money spent gambling. Almost one in eight saw online gambling sessions lasting for over an hour,” said Mthembu.

This, she said, could indicate an increase in new gamblers, as well as increased intensity among established gamblers.