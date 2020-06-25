1,000 Gauteng teachers apply for co-morbidity leave

The Gauteng department of education says 188 teachers and 58 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was reported on the command council’s weekly media update on Covid-19.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases were an emerging risk challenge as it impacted on school closure.

“Also the high number of applications for co-morbidity leave [from teachers] is an emerging risk challenge as this could impact available teaching capacity. The department has received close to 1,000 applications across the province. There are also emerging infrastructure issues,” Lesufi said.

He said there were 176 schools affected. The department reported that the majority of schools have opened, however four schools could not re-open due to infrastructure problems.