1,000 Gauteng teachers apply for co-morbidity leave
The Gauteng department of education says 188 teachers and 58 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.
This was reported on the command council’s weekly media update on Covid-19.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases were an emerging risk challenge as it impacted on school closure.
“Also the high number of applications for co-morbidity leave [from teachers] is an emerging risk challenge as this could impact available teaching capacity. The department has received close to 1,000 applications across the province. There are also emerging infrastructure issues,” Lesufi said.
He said there were 176 schools affected. The department reported that the majority of schools have opened, however four schools could not re-open due to infrastructure problems.
“A small minority of schools remain closed or have had to close after initial re-opening due to lacking infrastructure requirements affecting Covid compliance. Reported Covid-19 cases necessitating closure for decontamination and schools badly damaged or vandalised during lockdown or since the official re-opening,” Lesufi said.
The department said other critical factors affecting stability and functionality were the community disruptions linked to contracts for personal protection equipment (PPE).
“Communities resisting deployment of brigades from other communities and health sector interventions on school closure protocols also contributed to the stability and functionality of schools,” he said.
Lesufi said the department’s next step was the resumption of curriculum implementation and monitoring and also planning for July 6 for the return of additional grades as per the risk-adjusted strategy for the sector.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.