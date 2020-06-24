What to expect at the hair salon under the 'new normal'

No strolling in without an appointment. Fill in the register. Have temperature taken. Do not touch the magazines.

Welcome to the “new normal” of visiting a hair salon to fix that DIY hair trim that went horribly awry during months of lockdown.

Beauty parlours, barbers and hairdressers are still grappling with the financial blow inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic as customers slowly return after they were allowed to reopen.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gazetted directions for the industry on Friday allowing them to operate under “advanced level 3" of the lockdown.

Hair stylist Debra Oosthuizen is used to chatting with clients, welcoming them with a cup of tea and a goodbye hug. Now she can barely see a client’s smile after a hairdo.

“Business hasn’t been good. We hope for the best and pray for the best. Never in our lives have we thought doing hair would be such a tricky thing,” she said.