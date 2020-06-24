Survey raises red flag about teachers' health if exposed to Covid-19

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) is concerned about how many teachers with underlying health conditions are at increased risk from the coronavirus.

Its concern is based on a “health status” survey conducted last month to which 130,655 teachers, out of a total staff complement of 442,268 and belonging to various teachers' unions, responded .

At least 10% of the teacher population in all of the provinces responded to the survey. Six provinces had a response rate of more than 20%. North West had the highest response rate with 53% of teachers in the province participating.

Half the total respondents reported having at least one underlying health issue that could pose a risk if they contracted Covid-19. They included hypertension, asthma and diabetes.