End of the Ora? Mounting calls for Orania to be shut down

Orania has been in the spotlight this week after comments made by Gauteng MEC for education, Panyaza Lesufi.

What Lesufi said

Earlier this week, Lesufi, who spoke at a ceremony honouring late struggle stalwart Harry Gwala, called for the Afrikaner town to fall as it is neither a symbol of inclusivity nor democracy.

“We understand why that institution was established. It has lived its time now. It’s now that that place must be liberated and all South Africans must be allowed to stay wherever they want to stay.

“We don’t say we want to stay with them but you can’t have an institution that is established based on language or based on the colour of a skin,” said Lesufi.

He also called for the town's “madness” to end, saying: "If you think we will keep quiet you are wrong. This madness must come to an end. It’s a betrayal of our call for a truly non-racial SA.”