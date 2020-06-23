The Protection of Personal Information Act is finally here — and this is what you need to know

The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will finally be in force in full from July 1, having been passed by parliament seven years ago.

Still, businesses will have until the end of June next year to comply with it.

The act applies to all local and foreign organisations collecting, using or handling consumers’ personal information, including name, identity number, age and addresses.

“A year may seem like long time, but business leaders need to initiate the compliance process as soon as possible because, in many cases, compliance will require the implementation of fundamental changes to their organisations”, said Louella Tindale, data protection specialist at law firm Caveat Legal.

Her POPI Act to-do list for businesses includes:

Identifying what personal information a business collects, from whom and where it is stored;

Reworking communication tools in light of POPI’s direct marketing provisions;

Considering consumers’ rights and how they will act on their right to withdraw consent; and

Amending contracts to include POPI compliance clauses.

Regulated by the Information Regulator, the act will be the go-to piece of legislation for consumers when their personal information is abused, or companies don’t protect it sufficiently or demand personal information, such as their ID number, when it’s not necessary.