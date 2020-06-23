South Africa's jobless rate tops 30%

South Africa's unemployment rate rose one percentage point to 30.1 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with the last three months of 2019, official data showed Tuesday.

The new data is a far cry from what analysts expect to be the ultimate fallout from the coronavirus which has infected more than 100,000 people in Africa's most developed economy.

The number of unemployed came to 7.1 million, with the formal sector shedding the most jobs, StatsSA said.

"Most industries experienced job losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019," the statistics agency said, adding that the finance sector lost 50,000 jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday warned of mass job losses and "tough times" ahead as the continent's most industrialised country braces for the economic fallout from its strict anti-coronavirus measures.