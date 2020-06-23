School thief suspect bust by police in Mpumalanga

A 38 year old suspect has been arrested by Mpumalanga police in possession of suspected school property.

The suspect was found with four laptops, five charges and two USB’s containing the school subject files. On Monday the police were conducting a stop and search on the N17 in Bethal. Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the police stopped a taxi with occupants.

“One of the taxi occupants had a black and grey back-pack containing four laptops with five chargers. The police discovered that one of the laptops had a sticker on it with contact details of the owner and immediately called for enquiries. The owner confirmed that there was a break-in at Ntababomvu Primary school at Don Donald,” Zwane said.

Zwane said the value of the stolen property was estimated to be around R30 000.

“The police confiscated all the stolen property and the suspect was immediately arrested. The department is of the view that this will send a clear message to all the criminals out there who are breaking into and vandalising schools that the long arm of the law is bound to catch them,” Zwane said.