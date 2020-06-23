How Thembi and her employer Malcom Wentzel became an internet sensation and divided SA

Thembi Ubisi and Malcom Wentzel have given South Africans a glimpse into their lives and relationship through videos shared via TikTok.

The videos have received thousands of views and shares across social media platforms, but not everyone is a fan.

In one of the videos, Thembi, a domestic worker, wears her employer's jacket after he asked if she wasn’t feeling cold. She told him, “today it’s f*** cold, I want this one. It’s very nice.” Malcom laughs and responds, “leave my lekker jacket alone, ya, that one is nice, it’s antifreeze.”

Some have accused Wentzel of exploiting Thembi.

Negative responses: