Covid-19 outbreak of 204 cases hits Eastern Cape school

There are 204 pupils and hostel assistants who have tested positive for Covid-19 at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca, the Eastern Cape.

As a result, the department of health has deployed a team of doctors and tracers to the school.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said this was so that those who came into contact with the 204 people who have tested positive can be traced, screened and tested to stop the spread of the virus.

"The department is also looking into possibly converting the hostel into an isolation facility as another measure of preventing the further spread of the coronavirus," Kupelo said.

"A team of clinicians have been sent to the school to ascertain if the hostel meets the department's minimum standards for quarantine and isolation facilities, which include, but not limited to lighting, well-ventilated rooms and sanitation services."