Court overturns judgment reinstating soldiers fired after absconding in Cuba

The Pretoria high court has overturned a previous judgment reinstating 36 soldiers who were dismissed by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) for being absent for 30 days.

The soldiers were dismissed in March 2019. They then approached the same court to appeal the SANDF’s decision to terminate their contracts.

The SANDF terminated their contracts in terms the Defence Act , which stipulates that “once a member absents himself or herself from official duty without permission for more than 30 days, the operation of law kicks in and it is deemed that the member is dismissed”.

The high court upheld their appeal and they were reinstated retrospectively from the date of their termination.

Prior to their dismissal, the soldiers were part of a conclusion of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the SANDF and the Cuban military's department of defence, which involved the training of South African members of the air force, navy, army and South African Military Health Services (SAMHS).