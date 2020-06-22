R500 Bushiri hand sanitiser is 'fake', says church

Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the post was “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitiser, or any sanitiser for that matter. Church merchandise is sold through church channels, and this can be verified,” Nyondo said on the church's website.

Nyondo said all church apparel was posted only through the official church channels. He called on the public to report anyone spreading news or selling products using ECG's name.

“We would like to appeal to the public to report this to the church or the nearest police station,” he said.