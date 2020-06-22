South Africa

R500 Bushiri hand sanitiser is 'fake', says church

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 22 June 2020 - 10:35
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Image: FACEBOOK via Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries

Sheperd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has denied that it is selling hand sanitiser for R500.

The leader of the ECG church made the top trending list after a post of hand sanitisers with his image was circulated on social media.

The post claimed the sanitiser was “very effective” and contained “80% Holy Spirit and 20% alcohol”.

Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the post was “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitiser, or any sanitiser for that matter. Church merchandise is sold through church channels, and this can be verified,” Nyondo said on the church's website.

Nyondo said all church apparel was posted only through the official church channels. He called on the public to report anyone spreading news or selling products using ECG's name.

“We would like to appeal to the public to report this to the church or the nearest police station,” he said.

