Men must 'stand up' in fight against gender-based violence: KZN social development MEC

Men need to start leading the fight against gender-based violence, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said on Monday.

“These programmes must be initiated by males. We as women have done a lot. We have held prayers. We have held marches. It is not enough,” she said.

“We plead with our male comrades and counterparts to stand up to find out what is wrong with the males. We expect them to lead these marches. We want them to initiate programmes to say they are going to protect us.”