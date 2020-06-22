Free State turns the corner after initial Covid-19 scare.

Just two months ago, there were fears that the coronavirus spread in the Free State would skyrocket after an outbreak at a church service.

But the province may have turned the corner, recently earning the praise of health minister Zweli Mkhize on how it has battled to contain the pandemic.

Armed with technology, rigorous screening and insistence to place infected people in government facilities where they can be monitored helped the province, Mkhize said.

At least 1,259 people were feared to have come into contact with five Covid-19-positive travellers from Texas in the US, Israel and France at a church service in Mangaung, Bloemfontein. In order to curb the spread that could have resulted in thousands contracting the virus, the government had to act quickly.

Health MEC Montseng Tsiu said they reached out to cellphone companies for their technology to tracing people that had attended the church service and also went on radio stations calling for anyone that had attended the service to either avail themselves or immediately go for testing.

"So our fear was the people that have met these people at church, from church they went home, obviously they would have met with their families and other neighbours and all that," Tsiu said.